Spotify Reportedly Donated $150,000 To Trump Inauguration Ceremony & Hosted Celebratory Brunch

Michelle Grisales January 22nd, 2025

Spotify hosted a brunch on Sunday, January 19, the day before Donald Trump’s second inauguration, according to Pitchfork. Notable podcasters such as Joe Rogan and the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro were invited to recognize the role podcasts played in the election. Similarly, Google and YouTube also held celebrations during inauguration weekend.

Despite Rogan’s invitation, he was unable to attend the event. Spotify’s chief public affairs officer Dustee Jenkins noted attendees of Rogan’s accomplishment of having his interview with Trump be the highest streamed episode on the platform.

In a statement sent from Spotify to Bloomberg through email they said, “Spotify has long hosted events in Washington, D.C., and other capitals worldwide, bringing together political leaders, media figures, and industry peers from across the political spectrum. These engagements are business as usual.”

Aside from the event, Spotify donated $150,000 USD to the inauguration ceremony and celebration. Spotify’s competitors Apple Music and Amazon each contributed $1 million. “The donation aims to continue to expand our presence in Washington, D.C., while furthering the goals of our platform and our creators. It is in line with the work we do in capitals around the world to advance our policy issues, regardless of who is in power,” said Spotify. In a further statement to Pitchfork, a Spotify spokesperson explained, “Spotify contributed to the Presidential Inauguration Committee.”

Rally-styled events leading up to the inauguration consisted of performers such as Nelly and the Village People. At Trump’s official inauguration numerous artists performed including Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood.