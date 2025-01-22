Morcheeba Celebrates Their 30th Anniversary With New Single “Call For Love”

Home News Charlotte Huot January 22nd, 2025 - 8:44 AM

Celebrating three decades of groundbreaking music, trip-hop pioneers Morcheeba have returned with a mesmerizing new single, Call For Love. This track marks their first release since 2021’s Blackest Blue and their debut on 100% Records.

Produced by Ross Godfrey, Call For Love is a quintessential Morcheeba composition—a hazy, laid-back jam soaked in reverb and driven by Skye Edwards’ hypnotic vocals. It offers the first glimpse of their upcoming album, slated for release later this year.

Describing the song, Ross shared: “Call For Love is very grounding, musically and emotionally. The world is so confusing and complicated right now. An apocalypse is always on the horizon, both personal and global. It is comforting to take refuge in music and love with those close to us.” Skye added, “When it came to writing lyrics for this song, I thought to myself, ‘What would I like to hear from a certain someone, if and when they were ready to say sorry?’ As it turned out, it was also what I needed to say to them.”

Formed in London in 1995, Morcheeba has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and left an indelible mark on the music world. From their acclaimed debut album, Who Can You Trust? (1996), to the platinum-certified Big Calm (1998), their catalog includes collaborations with icons like David Byrne and contributions to soundtracks by Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh.

Entering their 30th year, Morcheeba remains as relevant as ever, with Call For Love serving as both a celebration of their legacy and a fresh chapter in their journey. Here’s to another 30 years of transformative music.