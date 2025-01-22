Band of Skulls Announces North American Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot January 22nd, 2025 - 7:40 AM

After nearly a decade, Band of Skulls will return to North America for their first tour since 2016. Joining forces with Australian rockers Jet, the tour kicks off on May 27 in Toronto, Ontario, and travels through iconic venues across the U.S. and Canada. The band will also perform two solo shows, hitting the Troubadour in Los Angeles on June 18 and The Independent in San Francisco on June 20. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Fans can expect a high-energy set filled with the band’s greatest hits and new material from their forthcoming album, recently recorded at Abbey Road Studios. This tour follows the release of Cold Fame, a deluxe box set celebrating Band of Skulls’ 15th anniversary. The collection includes the band’s first three albums, rare B-sides, behind-the-scenes materials and a coffee table book curated by founding member Russell Marsden.

Formed in 2004 in Southampton, Band of Skulls achieved critical acclaim with their debut album, Baby Darling Doll Face Honey (2009), featuring standout tracks like “I Know What I Am” and “Death by Diamonds and Pearls.” Their subsequent albums, Sweet Sour (2012) and Himalayan (2014), further cemented their reputation for gritty guitar riffs, dual vocal harmonies and dynamic energy. Over the years, their music has garnered millions of streams and been featured in popular video games, films and TV shows, including Twilight, Guitar Hero and Friday Night Lights.

The 2025 tour promises to showcase Band of Skulls’ evolution, building on their legacy of powerful live performances and innovative sound.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Band of Skulls (@bandofskullsofficial)

Tour Dates:

05/27 – Toronto, ON – History

05/28 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

05/30 – New York, NY – Pier 17

05/31 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

06/02 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

06/04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

06/06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Photo credit: Owen Ela