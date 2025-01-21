RIP: Garth Hudson Of The Band Dead At 87

Home News Will Close January 21st, 2025 - 2:58 PM

Garth Hudson, the legendary musician and last surviving founding member of The Band, has passed away at the age of 87. Known for his distinctive style and masterful musicianship, Hudson played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of the group that became one of the most influential acts in rock history. Brookyln Vegan reports that the artist passed away in his sleep at his nursing home in New York.

Born on August 2, 1937, in Canada, Hudson was classically trained on the piano and organ before venturing into rock, blues, and folk music. He joined forces with Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel, and Robbie Robertson to form The Band in the 1960s. Initially backing rock icon Ronnie Hawkins, the group soon struck out on their own and gained fame as Bob Dylan’s touring band during his controversial transition to electric music.

Hudson’s contributions to The Band’s groundbreaking albums, including Music from Big Pink and The Band, showcased his extraordinary talent. His organ, piano, and saxophone work, as well as his ability to incorporate classical and experimental elements into the group’s Americana sound, were instrumental in defining their signature style.

After The Band disbanded in 1976, Hudson pursued solo projects and collaborated with numerous artists, cementing his legacy as a musical innovator. Despite his reclusive nature in later years, he remained a revered figure in the music world.

Garth Hudson’s passing marks the end of an era for The Band, whose music continues to inspire generations. He leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled creativity and artistry. The last member to pass away was singer and guitarist, Robbie Robertson who passed due to chronic illness on August 9th, 2023.