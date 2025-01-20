Kellin Quinn’s New Solo Project Haunted Mouths Announces New Album A Collection of Greetings For February 2025 Release

Home News Lauren Rettig January 20th, 2025 - 3:58 PM

Multifaceted vocalist and musician Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens has just announced his new solo project, Haunted Mouths. His debut album A Collection of Greetings will be released on February 14, 2025, via Rise Records. The first single and opening track off of the new album, “Further Til We Disappear,” is available to stream now (with an accompanying lyric video as well).

Kellin Quinn possesses one of the most identifiable voices in modern melodic rock. He is cherished by generations of fans who have grown up listening to him as the lead vocalist of Sleeping With Sirens. In less than 15 years, Sleeping With Sirens has earned a gold album, a platinum single and two gold singles.

Reading Julia Cameron’s 1992 self-help book The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity kickstarted a new approach in Kellin’s songwriting process. This new record is a romantic love letter, both literally and figuratively, and a celebration of life’s rich complexity. It’s a singular experience, with each song demanding a listen to the next. Haunted Mouths wraps an invitingly familiar voice in powerful, dreamlike instrumentals. Brimming with atmosphere and aesthetic, the name pays homage to the cemetery near Quinn’s childhood home.

The opening track, “Further Til We Disappear,” resonates broadly with diverse listeners while intimately speaking in a type of code designed for an audience of one, sprinkled with shorthand references to specific places and things within the singer’s almost-12-year marriage.

“That song mentions many of my wife’s favorite things and different things we share. The whole record is a love letter to her,” explains frontman Quinn. “I didn’t want to make a pop album or an acoustic record. It needed to be dark, drony, haunting but beautiful.”

Produced and co-written in collaboration with Aaron Marsh (frontman of Copeland and long-time friend), A Collection of Greetings was born without a hint of writer’s block. The songs came together in roughly two weeks of sessions as the duo volleyed ideas with synergetic harmony. With 10 tracks in total, the songs on this record move gracefully between lush, sparse, plaintive and meditative.

While Quinn will always embrace loud guitars and soaring choruses–Sleeping With Sirens’ upcoming appearance with Pierce the Veil and Daisy Grenade at Madison Square Garden proves it–he also adores various adjacent styles, from dark synth to ambient. Haunted Mouths indulges those disparate tastes with gorgeous results. On A Collection of Greetings, Quinn brings fans a more intimate sound and a look into his personal life. It’s unexpected but familiar and an essential step in Quinn’s journey as an artist.

Pre-save A Collection of Greetings here.

A Collection of Greetings tracklist: