Bob Mould Here We Go Crazy Tour will be at Le Poisson Rouge on May 3rd

Bob Mould, most known for his work with alternative rock bands Hüsker Dü in the 1980s and Sugar in the 1990s, has released some new work. His most recent studio album, which is his 15th solo album and first in over four years, will be released on March 7th. The new record, Here We Go Crazy was made through Bob’s very own independent record label and publishing company, Granary Music. The album was produced by Bob himself, and recorded with his band (Jason Narducy and Jon Wurster). In a Brooklyn Vegan article, it mentioned that Bob spoke about the album and said, “ Under the hood, there’s a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainty and unconditional love.” Along with the anticipated release of the album soon to come in March, Bob and the band will also embark on a tour this Spring. The first leg of the tour will be with Craig Finn, while the second half, including the NYC show, will be in absence of him. The New York show will take place on May 3rd at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets to the tour went on sale last Friday, January 10th and are still available via Ticketmaster.

APRIL

1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*

2 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s*

4 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*

5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*

7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

9 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*

11 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater*

12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

14 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*

15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn*

16 – Madison WI – Majestic Theatre*

18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall*

19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

25 – Chicago, IL – Metro

26 – Chicago, IL – Metro

27 – Detroit, MI – El Club

29 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

MAY

2 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

3 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

4 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

7 – Washington DC – Black Cat

9 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

10 – Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy

11 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden w/ Winged Wheel