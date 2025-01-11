Jethro Tull Announce New Album Curious Ruminant For March 2025 Release, Share Title Track & Video

Home News Cristian Garcia January 11th, 2025 - 8:33 PM

Legendary progressive rock band Jethro Tull has announced their highly anticipated new album, Curious Ruminant, set for release on March 21, 2025. Marking their 24th studio album, Curious Ruminant promises to deliver the signature mix of folk, rock, and classical influences that have defined the band’s sound for over five decades. Frontman Ian Anderson, the band’s iconic flutist and lyricist, described the album as “a whimsical exploration of introspection and observation, where the musings of a curious mind meet the pastoral landscapes of life.”

To coincide with the announcement, Jethro Tull has unveiled the title track, “Curious Ruminant,” along with an imaginative music video that visually captures the song’s themes. The video features Anderson performing against a backdrop of surreal, dreamlike countryside scenes, interspersed with animated imagery of ruminants (hoofed mammals that chew cud) engaging in allegorical acts of reflection and discovery. The track itself is a rich tapestry of intricate flute melodies, acoustic guitar arpeggios, and thought-provoking lyrics, building into a dynamic crescendo that reflects the album’s overarching theme of contemplation and growth.

Speaking about the creative process, Anderson remarked, “This album was an opportunity to reflect on the enduring questions of existence, blending the lighthearted with the profound, much like the ruminants that inspired the title—creatures that seem so ordinary yet have their own slow, deliberate rhythms.”

The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, vinyl, and digital platforms. Special editions will include a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of Curious Ruminant and an extended interview with Anderson. Fans can now stream the title track and watch the video on major platforms. With Curious Ruminant, Jethro Tull once again invites listeners to embark on an evocative musical journey filled with wit, wisdom, and wonder.

Curious Ruminant will be available on March 21st, 2025 via Century Media.

