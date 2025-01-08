Darkside Announces New Album S.N.C. For February 2025 Release

Home News Charlotte Huot January 8th, 2025 - 9:30 PM

Darkside, the experimental music project of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, has announced the release of their highly anticipated new album, Nothing. Set to drop on February 28, 2025, via Matador Records, this marks the group’s first album as a trio, with the addition of drummer and instrument designer Tlacael Esparza as a full-time member, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The album, Nothing, emerged from jam sessions held in a rented rehearsal space in Los Angeles ahead of their 2023 European tour. These sessions included “Nothing Jam,” which became a central influence on the album’s sound. Recording took place during breaks on their European tour and in dedicated sessions in Los Angeles and Paris.

The album features nine tracks, including the previously released single “Graucha Max” and the newly unveiled single, “S.N.C.” Built on a mesmerizing electric piano groove, “S.N.C.” transitions into expansive, Pink Floyd-like territory, blending lush instrumentation with a steady dance beat. The accompanying video offers a visually captivating experience.

Tracklist for Nothing:

Slau S.N.C Are You Tired Graucha Max American References Heavy is Good For This Hell Suite (Part I) Hell Suite (Part II) Sin El Sol No Hay Nada

Darkside’s return also includes their first North American tour in over a decade, starting March 13 in Chicago and making stops at major festivals like Coachella and Big Ears. They will also perform two nights at Brooklyn Steel in New York City.

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

03/22 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

04/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/11-13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/18-20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

Fans can preorder Nothing on red vinyl via BrooklynVegan’s shop. Watch the video for “S.N.C.” and prepare for Darkside’s sonic exploration when the album arrives this February.