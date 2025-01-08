Darkside Announces New Album S.N.C. For February 2025 Release

Darkside, the experimental music project of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, has announced the release of their highly anticipated new album, Nothing. Set to drop on February 28, 2025, via Matador Records, this marks the group’s first album as a trio, with the addition of drummer and instrument designer Tlacael Esparza as a full-time member, according to Brooklyn Vegan.
The album, Nothing, emerged from jam sessions held in a rented rehearsal space in Los Angeles ahead of their 2023 European tour. These sessions included “Nothing Jam,” which became a central influence on the album’s sound. Recording took place during breaks on their European tour and in dedicated sessions in Los Angeles and Paris.
The album features nine tracks, including the previously released single “Graucha Max” and the newly unveiled single, “S.N.C.” Built on a mesmerizing electric piano groove, “S.N.C.” transitions into expansive, Pink Floyd-like territory, blending lush instrumentation with a steady dance beat. The accompanying video offers a visually captivating experience.
Tracklist for Nothing:
- Slau
- S.N.C
- Are You Tired
- Graucha Max
- American References
- Heavy is Good For This
- Hell Suite (Part I)
- Hell Suite (Part II)
- Sin El Sol No Hay Nada
Darkside’s return also includes their first North American tour in over a decade, starting March 13 in Chicago and making stops at major festivals like Coachella and Big Ears. They will also perform two nights at Brooklyn Steel in New York City.
03/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)
03/22 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
04/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/11-13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
04/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/18-20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
Fans can preorder Nothing on red vinyl via BrooklynVegan’s shop. Watch the video for “S.N.C.” and prepare for Darkside’s sonic exploration when the album arrives this February.