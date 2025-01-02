Individual Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Concertgoer At Metal Show In Texas

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2025 - 4:21 PM

According to metalinjection.net, 36 year old John Guerrero was arrested after allegedly stabbing an unnamed 21 year old on December 27, during a Life Cycles show at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio, TX. According to KSAT, police responded to calls of a stabbing shortly after 10 .p.m.

The victim was found outside with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital where they were listed as being in stable condition. Without a reason, Guerrero stayed at the show and kept the weapon on him. When someone identified Guerrero as the person who did the alleged stabbing, the man did not have much of a defense when being arrested.

According to consequence.net, Guerrero and the victim got into an alleged physical altercation inside Paper Tiger and police were dispatched to the venue after receiving a call just after 10 p.m. From there, the police found the victim outside the venue with multiple stab wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Guerrero was allegedly charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has since been bailed out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center after his bond was posted at $100,000. Guerrero’s trial is set for March 3.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi