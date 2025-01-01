Jay Weinberg of Suicidal Tendencies Shares His Debut Solo Album is in The Works 

Home News Charlotte Huot January 1st, 2025 - 8:52 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Jay Weinberg, the current drummer for Suicidal Tendencies and former member of Slipknot, has revealed that he is working on his debut solo album, set to be released in 2025. The news comes from an Instagram post where Weinberg shared his excitement about the project and provided some insight into the creative process behind the album, according to Metal Injection.

Weinberg explained that the material for his solo album has been in the works for years, with some songs dating back to his early twenties. He admitted that while he had put the music aside for a while, he recently found the inspiration to revisit it. “Though the phrase ‘New Year’s resolution’ has never really connected with me, I’ve always believed in the power of intention and following through on setting manageable goals,” Weinberg wrote. “One of my ambitions for 2025 is to record more music in the studio — starting with my own material.”

In the post, Weinberg shared a photo from 2017, during a period when he had put together a band to work on this material in a live setting. However, after a hiatus from touring, the project was shelved. Now, with a fresh burst of inspiration, he’s rediscovered these songs and is taking them into the studio to bring them to life.

The drummer expressed his enthusiasm about the creative journey, adding, “It’s been a fulfilling experience and I’ll tell you — I’m starting to like where these songs are headed. It feels good to finally set the intention of releasing some of this new music in the coming year.”

While Weinberg’s busy schedule with Suicidal Tendencies, including their upcoming tour supporting Metallica in stadiums, remains a priority, he is equally excited about the time he’ll be spending in the studio. “I’m so looking forward to all the onstage fun that’s ahead of us — and I’m equally pumped to spend considerable time in the studio, especially working on this collection of songs,” he said.

Fans of Weinberg’s drumming prowess and creative vision are eagerly anticipating the release of this album, which promises to showcase a new side of the musician. As he said, when the music is ready, “you’ll know.” Keep an eye out for more updates as Weinberg continues to work on this exciting new chapter in his musical career.

