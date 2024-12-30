mxdwn Premiere: Haunted Horses Unveil Dynamic New Single “Fevered Water” From Forthcoming Dweller LP

Home News Skyy Rincon December 30th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Seattle-based industrial punk band Haunted Horses have returned with a brand new single entitled “Fevered Water.” The track serves as the closing song for their forthcoming new album Dweller which is set to be released early next year on January 10 via Three One G Records.

The track is unapologetically noisy with the first half a minute emulating a doomsday alarm with a distorted wall of sound echoing in and fading out repeatedly. Once listeners hit the one minute mark, they’re greeted with enriched drumbeats that drive the song forward while the measured, haunting vocals paint an ominous portrait one that is altogether gory and chaotic. The band’s exploration is front and center on this single, touching upon the abrasiveness of industrial and noise rock while pushing the boundaries of punk and experimental. The sonic blend pays tribute to inspirational groups like Swans, Bauhaus and Killing Joke.

The lyric video features what appears to be a dimly lit auditorium, a single person sitting in front of a big screen which projects visuals of impressive rollerblading routines. The visual syncs up nicely with the rowdy vocal delivery and bold instrumentation.

The upcoming record was recorded and mixed at ExEx Studios by Robert Cheek and was mastered by Eric Broyhill. The new album follows the band’s previously released effort The Worst Has Finally Happened which arrived back in July of 2022. Prior to that was 2019’s Dead Meat and 2013’s Watcher.

Dweller Track Listing

1. Dweller on the Threshold

2. The Spell

3. Grey Eminence

4. Fucking Hell

5. Temple of Bone

6. Dweller in the Abyss

7. Destroy Each Other

8. The Seed

9. Fevered Water