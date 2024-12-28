Rob Halford Says Judas Priest Is Contemplating How To Celebrate 35th Anniversary Of Painkiller Live

Home News Cristian Garcia December 28th, 2024 - 3:28 PM

As Painkiller approaches its 35th anniversary, Judas Priest are grappling with how to honor the monumental album in a way befitting its legacy. In a recent interview from Metal Injection, frontman Rob Halford revealed that the band has been engaged in passionate discussions about how best to commemorate one of the most iconic records in metal history. With its ferocious title track and anthems like “Hell Patrol”, “Night Crawler” and “A Touch of Evil,” Painkiller remains a testament to the unrelenting power of heavy metal.

“Painkiller is a beast of an album,” Halford said with a chuckle. “It’s not just a record; it’s a statement, a declaration of what Priest is capable of. To this day, it’s still a massive fan favorite, and we want to celebrate it properly.”

When asked about potential plans for a live celebration, Halford admitted that the band hasn’t landed on a specific idea yet. However, he emphasized that they’re considering several options, ranging from a full-album performance to a special tour featuring deep cuts alongside the classics.

“One idea is to perform the entire album live from start to finish,” Halford mused. “But you know, these songs are demanding! Painkiller isn’t just a physical challenge; it’s an emotional journey. We’d want to make sure we can deliver it with the intensity and precision that it deserves.”

Halford also teased the possibility of collaborating with former bandmates or even bringing in special guests to make the occasion even more memorable. “Imagine someone like Bruce Dickinson joining us onstage for ‘Painkiller,’” Halford said, his eyes lighting up. “That’s the kind of energy we’re thinking about, something fans will never forget.”

The band’s decision to celebrate Painkiller comes at a time when nostalgia is high, with many legendary acts revisiting their classic albums for milestone anniversaries. For Judas Priest, however, it’s not just about looking back. “We’re proud of what we’ve done, but we’re always looking forward,” Halford explained. “The spirit of Priest is to keep pushing boundaries, and that’s what Painkiller represented back in 1990.”

Fans have already begun speculating on social media, with some calling for a special edition reissue featuring demos and live recordings, while others hope for a documentary chronicling the making of the album. Halford acknowledged the buzz, saying, “The fans are the reason we’re even having this conversation. We owe it to them to make this anniversary something truly special.” For now, Halford encourages fans to stay tuned. “We’ve got a few ideas brewing,” he said with a sly grin. “You’ll just have to wait and see what we unleash.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat