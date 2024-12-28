Fredrik Akesson Addresses Return Of Growling Vocals On New Opeth Album: “It Shouldn’t Be There As A Gimmick, There Has To Be A Reason For It”

Home News Cristian Garcia December 28th, 2024 - 3:36 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

After years of musical evolution that saw Opeth shifting toward a more progressive rock-oriented sound, fans of the Swedish metal legends have been speculating about a potential return to their death metal roots. With whispers of growling vocals making a comeback on the band’s highly anticipated new album, guitarist Fredrik Akesson has weighed in, offering his thoughts on the decision and its place in the band’s creative journey.

Speaking during a recent interview from Blabbermouth, Akesson addressed the rumors head-on, confirming that growling vocals, a signature element of Opeth’s earlier work, will indeed appear on the new record. However, he was quick to emphasize that their inclusion was far from a nostalgic nod or a mere crowd-pleaser.

“It shouldn’t be there as a gimmick, there has to be a reason for it,” Akesson stated firmly. “When Mikael Åkerfeldt, vocalist and songwriter decided to revisit the growls, it was about serving the music. It wasn’t a decision we made lightly. Opeth has always been about authenticity, and if something feels forced, we won’t do it.”

The guitarist elaborated on how the band approached the new material, blending their progressive rock sensibilities with the dark intensity of their death metal origins. “This album is a bit of a journey through our history,” Akesson explained. “We’re not going back to copy what we did on Still Life or Blackwater Park, but there are moments that nod to that era. The growls are there because they fit the atmosphere and the emotion of the songs—not because anyone demanded them.”

Akesson also revealed that the return of growls was a natural evolution of the songwriting process. “When we were working on these tracks, there were moments that just called for something primal and raw. Mikael felt it too—it’s almost like the songs were asking for it. Once he started experimenting with it in the studio, it was clear that it belonged.”

Fans have been divided over Opeth’s sonic evolution in recent years, with albums like Heritage and Pale Communion trading death metal ferocity for intricate melodies and vintage rock textures. Akesson acknowledged these mixed reactions but expressed confidence that the new album would resonate with listeners across the spectrum.

“We know some people miss the heavier side of Opeth, and others love the direction we’ve taken. This album feels like the perfect balance of both worlds. It’s got the complexity and the nuance we’ve been exploring, but it also brings back some of the heaviness and darkness that defined our early years.”

While Akesson refrained from giving too much away, he hinted at the ambitious scope of the record. “There are surprises on this album, things even long-time fans won’t see coming. But it’s all about music, about creating something we’re proud of and something that moves people”.

The album is set for release later this year, and fans can expect more details in the coming weeks. Whether it’s the growling vocals or the adventurous compositions, Akesson’s assurance that nothing is included without purpose is sure to spark curiosity and anticipation.

