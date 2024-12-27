RIP: OG Maco Dead at 32

Home News Clare Gehlich December 27th, 2024 - 6:25 PM

Atlanta rapper OG Maco died yesterday (Dec. 26) after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He spent two weeks in a coma before dying from his injuries, as reported by Stereogum, He was 32.

Reports about the artist’s condition circulated earlier in December, prompting his family to issue a statement that he was still alive, “in critical but stable condition.” His death was later confirmed on his Instagram account by his family, and TMZ first report the news.

“His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact,” His family wrote on the platform, referring to him by his real name, Benedict Ihesiba Jr. “While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived — one that will continue to inspire and uplift others.”

OG Maco grew up in Atlanta’s College Park neighborhood and began rapping under the moniker Maco Mattox. He released his debut mixtape, Marty McFly, in 2011, and his 2014 hit single, “U Guessed It,” which peaked at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a remix featuring 2 Chainz. Following the success of “U Guessed It,” Maco became a prominent figure in Atlanta’s hipster-rap underground scene, signed with Quality Control, and was featured in XXL‘s 2015 Freshman class alongside artists like Fetty Wap and Vince Staples.

“U Guessed It” also led to Maco collaborating with Migos and Diplo. However, his career was later impacted by health challenges, including a near-fatal car crash in 2016 that left him with multiple skull fractures and the loss of one eye. In 2019, Maco revealed that he was battling necrotizing fasciitis, a rare and severe skin-eating disease.