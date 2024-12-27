Metal Allegiance Reveals They Will Work on New Music in 2025

Metal Allegiance, the acclaimed heavy metal supergroup known for its rotating lineup of legendary musicians, has officially announced that they will begin working on new music in 2025. This marks the band’s first studio effort since their 2018 album, Volume II: Power Drunk Majesty, which was met with critical acclaim for its crushing riffs and powerhouse collaborations.

In a recent interview, Alex Scolnick expressed his excitement about the band’s future. Scolnick stated that the group had been considering who their new collaborators will be for a while now. Additionally, Metal Injection reports that the group will be performing live again on January 23rd, 2025 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA.

While specific details about the upcoming material remain under wraps, Metal Allegiance has hinted at continuing their tradition of bringing in high-profile guest vocalists and instrumentalists. Fans are already speculating about who might join the lineup for this new chapter, given the band’s history of featuring icons like Mark Osegueda, Chuck Billy, and Cristina Scabbia.

Last year was a special moment for the group, as they celebrated their 10 year anniversary at the House of Blues last year. Metal Allegiance’s unique approach to metal has solidified them as a beloved force in the genre. With their 2025 project on the horizon, fans can look forward to another electrifying contribution to the heavy music landscape.