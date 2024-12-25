Dream Theater Play “O Holy Night” Live For First Time In Over 25 Years

Home News Michael Ferrara December 25th, 2024 - 7:25 PM

Dream Theater, on their December 22nd show at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, played their cover of the classic holiday mix “O Holy Night.” This was the first time since 1998 that the band performed the track for a live audience.

In 2020, Dream Theater dropped a select of a few holiday classics called “The Holiday Spirit Carries On”, and in 2021 their official YouTube channel uploaded the band’s cover of “O Holy Night”. The track had been recorded during a soundcheck at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The song would be released three years later on a rare CD, only available to a select fan club.

Watch the video of the performance of the cover below.

This rare performance delighted fans, showcasing the band’s versatility and willingness to revisit cherished pieces from their past.

Read more on the live cover from the band here.

By incorporating “O Holy Night” into their setlist, Dream Theater honored the festive season and reaffirmed the deep connection with their audience, blending technical prowess with emotional vibrancy. This performance not only evoked mass levels of nostalgia among long-time followers, but also introduced newer fans to a unique aspect of what the band’s extensive repertoire can sound like, making a highlight of their enduring relevance and commitment to delivering memorable live experiences.

Fans can expect Dream Theater to continue blending technical mastery with emotional depth, delivering dynamic live performances, revisiting cherished classics, and exploring innovative directions in their future projects.

Follow along on more stories from mxdwn speaking on Dream Theater.