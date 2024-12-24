Machine Gun Kelly Performs A New Emo Rendition of  “Last Christmas” During A Motown Christmas

Home News Will Close December 24th, 2024 - 11:29 AM

Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a heartfelt emo rendition of “Last Christmas” during the televised Motown Christmas special, bringing a fresh twist to the holiday classic. Known for his genre-bending artistry, MGK swapped his signature electric guitar for a softer acoustic setup, delivering a performance that captured the melancholic essence of Wham!’s original 1984 hit while adding his own unique spin.

To watch the full performance click here:

The performance opened with a dimly lit stage, decorated with sparse holiday lights and vintage ornaments. Donning a black velvet suit adorned with silver accents, MGK began with a haunting acoustic arrangement that transformed the upbeat pop anthem into a raw, emotional ballad. His raspy vocals carried a tinge of vulnerability, amplifying the song’s themes of heartbreak and nostalgia. Stereogum reports that the performance comes in the wake of another split between Kelly and his former partner, Megan Fox.

“I wanted to reimagine this song in a way that resonated with people who might be going through something this holiday season,” MGK shared in a post-performance interview. “The holidays aren’t always joyous for everyone, and I wanted this version to reflect that.”

Accompanied by a live string quartet and subtle percussion, MGK’s arrangement was stripped-down yet powerful. Fans and critics alike praised the performance for its emotional depth and creative reinterpretation. Social media buzzed with reactions, with many calling it one of the standout moments of the evening.

The Motown Christmas special, which aired December 23, featured an eclectic mix of holiday classics performed by artists across various genres, but MGK’s rendition of “Last Christmas” stood out for its originality and emotional impact. It showcased the artist’s versatility and ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level.

Machine Gun Kelly is known for his vocal versatility. The artist can put on gentle performances like this one, but is also known to perform much grungier songs, particularly from legendary band, System of A Down.

With this performance, Machine Gun Kelly continues to redefine his musical boundaries, proving once again why he remains a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Fans are already calling for a studio recording of this moving rendition, making it a potential holiday favorite for years to come.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz.