Kelly Clarkson Releases New Deluxe Album Christmas Comes Around… Again Featuring Collaborations With Mark Ronson and Brett Eldredge

December 24th, 2024 - 9:53 AM

Kelly Clarkson has delivered an early holiday gift to her fans with the release of a deluxe festive album, Christmas Comes Around… Again. This project features new collaborations and additional tracks, making it the perfect soundtrack for the season. The album, originally released in 2021, features many classic Christmas time hits.

The album gained widespread acclaim for its blend of heartfelt originals and classic holiday covers. The newly unveiled deluxe edition takes the celebration to the next level with five additional tracks, including exciting collaborations with renowned producer Mark Ronson and country star Brett Eldredge.

Mark Ronson brings his signature flair to a reimagined version of “Last Christmas,” infusing the beloved Wham! classic with a contemporary, soulful groove. Meanwhile, Brett Eldredge joins Clarkson on a brand-new original song that captures the magic of winter nights, “Under the Mistletoe”.

In addition to the collaborations, the deluxe edition includes fresh renditions of holiday staples like “Silver Bells” and an original anthem titled “Christmas Glow,” written by Clarkson herself. Fans of the pop powerhouse will also enjoy updated production elements that give the album a vibrant and festive energy.

Clarkson has had lots of success in the holiday genre. Just yesterday it was announced that Clarkson and Ariana Grande were the first artists to chart holiday songs released this century in the top 10.

Available now on all major streaming platforms, Christmas Comes Around… Again (Deluxe) is already generating buzz among fans and critics alike. With its enchanting mix of nostalgia and fresh sounds, this deluxe edition solidifies Clarkson’s status as a holiday music favorite. Don’t miss the chance to add this sparkling collection to your holiday playlist.

The full track list is as follows:

1: Merry Christmas Baby 2: It’s Beginning to look a lot like Christmas 3: Christmas isn’t Cancelled (Just You) 4: Merry Christmas (To the one I used to Know) 5: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree 6: Glow 7: Santa Baby 8: Santa, Can’t You Hear Me 9: Last Christmas 10: Jingle Bell Rock 11: Blessed 12: Christmas Come Early 13: Under The Mistletoe 14: All I Want for Christmas is You 15: Christmas Eve