Atilla Releases New Track “America’s Rejects”

Attila

Atlanta-based metal band Attila has dropped a bold new anthem, “America’s Rejects,” celebrating defiance, individuality and the power of embracing your true self. The track supports outcasts, misfits and anyone who refuses to conform to societal norms.

The new single, “America’s Rejects,” arrives alongside the announcement of the band’s highly anticipated America’s Rejects Tour. The tour, featuring special guests Dealer, Nathan James, Butcher Babies and Ded, kicks off on March 4 at Club L.A. in Destin, FL, and spans 22 cities before wrapping up on April 5 at The Orpheum in Tampa, FL. You can get your tickets now here. This comes after Oceano left the tour, leaving an opening spot on Attila and Dealer’s tour, sparking significant debate in the metal community.

Speaking on their new track and the new additions to their upcoming tour, Attila frontman Chris ‘Fronz’ Fronzak shares: “‘America’s Rejects’ is an anthem for anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t belong—a big middle finger to the status quo. Adding Butcher Babies and Ded to this lineup takes it to a whole new level. This tour isn’t just a show; it’s a movement. We’re uniting the rejects, the outcasts, and anyone who’s ready to throw it all in the face of the norm. 2025 is our year, and this tour is going to be a big f** you to everything holding you back!”

The song embraces themes of rebellion, individuality and, of course, defiance. It features the three-piece band — Chris Fronzak (vocals), Chris Linck (guitar) and Kalan Adam (bass) — proudly owning their identity as outsiders, “rejects,” or those who don’t fit societal expectations. They celebrate their differences from the average individual, refusing to conform or minimize themselves to meet a standard. This anthem speaks to anyone feeling judged or marginalized, celebrating identity in all its forms.