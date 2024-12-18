Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sued by Tony Buzbee for Allegedly Having Clients File Lawsuits Against His Firm

Home News Charlotte Huot December 18th, 2024 - 8:39 PM

Attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, accusing the entertainment company of orchestrating a scheme to solicit clients from his law firm to file “frivolous” lawsuits against him. The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 18 in Texas, also names the law firm Quinn Emanuel and others allegedly involved in the effort, according to CNN.

According to Buzbee, Roc Nation and its associates have targeted more than two dozen current and former clients of The Buzbee Law Firm. The lawsuit claims that individuals, some allegedly impersonating state officials with fake badges, approached these clients offering money—up to $10,000 in some cases—to file lawsuits against the firm. Buzbee states that his team has obtained audio recordings and transcripts of these alleged interactions, which he is prepared to submit to the court as evidence if requested.

“Defendants have conspired to obstruct justice by engaging shadowy operatives to illegally seek out more than two dozen current and former clients… to convince those clients to bring frivolous cases against The Buzbee Law Firm,” the lawsuit alleges.

Buzbee contends that this alleged solicitation campaign began after his firm issued a demand letter to Carter’s attorneys in November. He claims the effort was designed to intimidate him into dropping cases related to his firm’s ongoing litigation against Sean “Diddy” Combs, which includes 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault.

“This conduct was specifically targeted at our firm so we would not pursue cases related to the Diddy litigation,” Buzbee said in a statement to CNN. “But, we will not be bullied or intimidated.”

In response, a spokesperson for Roc Nation denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit “baloney.” Quinn Emanuel also refuted the claims, dismissing them as “frivolous.”

“We assume this frivolous lawsuit is an attempt to distract from his other frivolous lawsuits,” a spokesperson for the firm said.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, has requested a court order to preserve evidence and strike Jane Doe’s complaint against Jay-Z. Spiro alleges that Buzbee failed to thoroughly vet Doe’s allegations before filing the lawsuit.

This legal dispute adds another layer to the contentious relationship between the parties. Buzbee has previously accused Jay-Z of orchestrating smear campaigns, while Jay-Z and his team have countered with claims of extortion and meritless litigation.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna