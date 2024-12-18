Arch Enemy Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Michael Ferrara December 18th, 2024 - 2:16 PM

Arch Enemy has announced to fans and the public that they have plans for a Spring 2025 tour, and dates have been selected for the North American area. The band will be releasing their twelfth studio album, Blood Dynasty, on March 28th, 2024. Leading up to that album, they have released their single, “Blood Dynasty”, which is out now on streaming platforms.

The tour will be kicking off on April 14, 2024, in San Diego, California, and caps off on May 18th in Milwaukee for the Milwaukee Metal Fest. The tour is expected to be electrifying and phenomenal, and definitely something fans do not want to miss.

ARCH ENEMY ON TOUR: WITH FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, BAEST, + THROWN INTO EXILE:

4/14 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park

4/15 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

4/16 — San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom

4/18 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater

4/19 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

4/20 — Vancouver, BC — The Pearl

4/22 — Edmonton, AB — Union Hall

4/23 — Calgary, AB — MacEwan Hall

4/25 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

4/26 — Denver, CO — Summit

4/28 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

4/29 — Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre

4/30 — Detroit, MI — The Majestic Theatre

5/2 — New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

5/3 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

5/5 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of The Living Arts

5/6 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/8 — Montreal, QC — L’Olympia*

5/9 — Toronto, ON — Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/10 — Stroudsburg, PA — The Sherman Theater

5/11 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple**

5/13 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground

5/15 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockville

5/16 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

5/18 — Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

