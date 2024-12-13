Tim Commerford of Rage Against The Machine Says He’s The Strongest He’s Ever Been While Living With Prostate Cancer

Home News Will Close December 13th, 2024 - 10:26 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Tim Commerford, the bassist of the iconic rock band Rage Against the Machine, has shared an inspiring update about his health while living with prostate cancer. The 55-year-old musician recently revealed that he feels physically stronger than ever despite battling the disease, a testament to his resilience and determination. NME reports that Commerford first shared his diagnosis back in 2022.

The bassist is known for his high-energy performances and powerful presence on stage. Since his diagnosis, he has been open about his journey, aiming to raise awareness about prostate cancer and encourage others to prioritize their health. The bassist has undergone treatment, including a prostatectomy, and has emphasized the importance of early detection.

In a recent interview, Commerford reflected on how his diagnosis has shaped his outlook on life. “I’ve always been dedicated to staying in shape, but now it’s become a vital part of my healing process. I’m stronger, both physically and mentally, than I’ve ever been.”

The bassist credits his recovery to a disciplined fitness routine, support from loved ones, and a renewed focus on holistic health. He has also used his platform to advocate for cancer awareness, sharing his experience to encourage men to get regular check-ups and screenings.

Fans and fellow musicians have expressed admiration for Commerford’s courage and positivity. The band is still goin strong too, just back in September group member Tom Morello was featured in a track with the legendary punk band, MC5.

As Commerford continues to navigate his health journey, his story serves as a reminder of the importance of resilience, proactive care, and the power of community support in facing life’s challenges.

Photo credit: Marv Watson.