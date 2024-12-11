Justin Pearson’s Deaf Club Releases Cover Of “El Camino Car Crash” by Swing Kids

Home News Charlotte Huot December 11th, 2024 - 6:55 PM

San Diego-based hardcore band Deaf Club, helmed by Justin Pearson, has released a compelling cover of Swing Kids’ “El Camino Car Crash,” paying tribute to Pearson’s earlier band and the legacy of late Swing Kids bassist Eric Allen. This single coincides with the 31st anniversary of Pearson’s pioneering label, Three One G, and is a nod to the interconnected roots of San Diego’s punk and hardcore scenes.

Deaf Club’s rendition reimagines the raw, emotional intensity of the original with their signature chaotic precision. The project stemmed from a live performance at the Che Café in San Diego, where Deaf Club joined legendary band Unbroken, according to a press release. Pearson explained the decision to cover the song, citing his connection to both Swing Kids and Unbroken, as well as the enduring influence of Allen.

“It felt strangely fitting to bring a song from my past into my current band’s world,” Pearson said, according to a press release. “It’s a way to honor Eric’s impact on me, on Three One G, and on the San Diego music community.”

The release is accompanied by an official video that captures the essence of Deaf Club’s ferocious energy. It aligns with other exciting announcements from Three One G, including the reissue of The Locust: The Peel Sessions and new releases from emerging acts like Haunted Horses and Venus Twins.

The Peel Sessions Track List:

1. How To Become A Virgin

2. The Half-Eaten Sausage Would Like To See You In His Office

3. Kill Roger Hedgecock

4. Straight From The Horse’s Mouth

5. Moth-Eaten Deer Head

6. Priest With The Sexually-Transmitted Diseases, Get Out Of My Bed

7. Cattle Mutilation

8. Perils Of Believing In Round Squares

9. Twenty-Three Lubed-Up Schizophrenics With Delusions Of Grandeur

10. Stucco Obelisks Labeled As Trees

11. Skin Graft At Seventy-Five Miles An Hour

12. Get Off The Cross, The Wood Is Needed

13. Who Wants A Dose Of The Clap?

14. Wet Nurse Syndrome (Hand Me Down Display Case)

15. Gluing Carpet To Your Genitals Does Not Make You A Cantaloupe

16. Twenty-Three Full-Time Cowboys

Listeners can explore the single and more via Three One G’s website, further delving into the label’s rich history of defying genre conventions while fostering creative evolution.