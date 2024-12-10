Martha Wainwright Announces Spring 2025 North American 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Celebrating two decades since the release of her debut album, Martha Wainwright has announced her highly anticipated North American tour in Spring 2025. The tour will commemorate her self-titled 2005 debut album, which will also be released on vinyl for the first time this spring, according to a press release.
The album, features standout tracks like “Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole,” “Factory” and “When the Day Is Short.” Garnering critical acclaim upon its release, with The Sunday Times called it “a tour de force” and Uncut describing it as “brilliant.” The vinyl release will include previously unheard songs, outtakes and early material from the formative years leading up to the album’s creation.
Reflecting on the milestone, Wainwright shared, “20 years ago, my life as an artist took shape when my first record was released. In many ways, that record defined me and launched a now over 20-year career that has made me who I am.”
The 20th Anniversary Tour kicks off on March 21 in Hamilton, Ontario, and will see Wainwright performing her debut album in its entirety, alongside newer material. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time via marthawainwright.com/shows.
Spring 2025 Tour Dates:
03/21 – Hamilton, Ontario – Bridgeworks
03/22 – Ann Arbor, Michigan – The Ark
03/23 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Midtown
03/25 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Hook & Ladder Theater
03/26 – Des Moines, Illinois – xBk Live
03/27 – Denver, Colorado – Bluebird Theater
03/29 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Myron’s at The Smith Center
03/30 – Pioneertown, California – Pappy + Harriet’s
04/01 – Los Angeles, California – Troubadour
04/02 – San Francisco, California – Great American Music Hall
04/04 – Portland, Oregon – Mississippi Studios
04/05 – Seattle, Washington – Fremont Abbey Arts Center
04/06 – Burnaby, British Columbia – Shadbolt Centre for the Arts
04/07 – Sidney, British Columbia – Mary Winspear Centre
04/23 – Saguenay, Québec – Théâtre C (Festival Jazz et Blues)
04/24 – Quebec City,Québec – Palais Montcalm
04/25 – Montreal,Québec – Théâtre Outremont
04/26 – Natick, Massachusetts – The Center for the Arts
04/27 – Woodstock, New York – Levon Helm Studios
04/29 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – World Café Live
04/30 – New York, New York – Le Poisson Rouge
05/01 – Red Bank, New Jersey – The Vogel
05/02 – Annapolis, Maryland – Ramshead Live
05/03 – Asheville, North Carolina – Asheville Music Hall
05/05 – Atlanta, Georgia – Eddie’s Attic
05/06 – Franklin, Tennessee – Franklin Theatre
05/08 – St Louis, Montana – Blue Strawberry
05/09 – Chicago, Illinois – Schubas
05/10 – Three Oaks, Michigan – The Acorn
05/11 – Toronto, Ontario – The Great Hall