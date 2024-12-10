Martha Wainwright Announces Spring 2025 North American 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot December 10th, 2024 - 5:18 PM

Celebrating two decades since the release of her debut album, Martha Wainwright has announced her highly anticipated North American tour in Spring 2025. The tour will commemorate her self-titled 2005 debut album, which will also be released on vinyl for the first time this spring, according to a press release.

The album, features standout tracks like “Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole,” “Factory” and “When the Day Is Short.” Garnering critical acclaim upon its release, with The Sunday Times called it “a tour de force” and Uncut describing it as “brilliant.” The vinyl release will include previously unheard songs, outtakes and early material from the formative years leading up to the album’s creation.

Reflecting on the milestone, Wainwright shared, “20 years ago, my life as an artist took shape when my first record was released. In many ways, that record defined me and launched a now over 20-year career that has made me who I am.”

The 20th Anniversary Tour kicks off on March 21 in Hamilton, Ontario, and will see Wainwright performing her debut album in its entirety, alongside newer material. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time via marthawainwright.com/shows.

Spring 2025 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Hamilton, Ontario – Bridgeworks

03/22 – Ann Arbor, Michigan – The Ark

03/23 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Midtown

03/25 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Hook & Ladder Theater

03/26 – Des Moines, Illinois – xBk Live

03/27 – Denver, Colorado – Bluebird Theater

03/29 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Myron’s at The Smith Center

03/30 – Pioneertown, California – Pappy + Harriet’s

04/01 – Los Angeles, California – Troubadour

04/02 – San Francisco, California – Great American Music Hall

04/04 – Portland, Oregon – Mississippi Studios

04/05 – Seattle, Washington – Fremont Abbey Arts Center

04/06 – Burnaby, British Columbia – Shadbolt Centre for the Arts

04/07 – Sidney, British Columbia – Mary Winspear Centre

04/23 – Saguenay, Québec – Théâtre C (Festival Jazz et Blues)

04/24 – Quebec City,Québec – Palais Montcalm

04/25 – Montreal,Québec – Théâtre Outremont

04/26 – Natick, Massachusetts – The Center for the Arts

04/27 – Woodstock, New York – Levon Helm Studios

04/29 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – World Café Live

04/30 – New York, New York – Le Poisson Rouge

05/01 – Red Bank, New Jersey – The Vogel

05/02 – Annapolis, Maryland – Ramshead Live

05/03 – Asheville, North Carolina – Asheville Music Hall

05/05 – Atlanta, Georgia – Eddie’s Attic

05/06 – Franklin, Tennessee – Franklin Theatre

05/08 – St Louis, Montana – Blue Strawberry

05/09 – Chicago, Illinois – Schubas

05/10 – Three Oaks, Michigan – The Acorn

05/11 – Toronto, Ontario – The Great Hall