Judge Charges Two More Hotel Workers and Calls For Suspect Interrogations In Case Surrounding Liam Payne’s Death

December 10th, 2024

As the investigation into Liam Payne’s tragic death continues, new legal filings have revealed that two more hotel workers, including the head receptionist who called 911, have been charged in connection with the case. The judge has also ordered further interrogations for all suspects as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Rolling Stone.

According to the documents, the CasaSur Palermo hotel manager and the receptionist head are now listed as “imputados”—a term indicating they are charged persons in the case. The exact allegations remain unclear at this time. Both individuals are required to provide statements to the court, along with other suspects implicated in Payne’s October 16 death.

Court schedules show interrogations will begin next week. Two individuals allegedly involved in providing Payne with drugs are set to testify on Dec. 17, while Payne’s friend—accused of abandonment of a person followed by death—will appear on Dec. 18. The newly charged hotel employees will be involved in questioning on Dec. 19.

The receptionist reportedly made two 911 calls on the night of Payne’s fatal fall from the third floor of the CasaSur hotel. In one call, he mentioned that the guest had consumed “too many drugs and alcohol” and was “trashing the entire room.” During a second call, he expressed concern for Payne’s life but requested that only emergency medical services, not police, be dispatched to the scene.

Payne’s autopsy determined he died from multiple traumatic injuries, including cranial damage, caused by the fall. A toxicology report later revealed Payne had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant in his system.

The latest developments follow allegations of misconduct against the prosecutors handling the case. Payne’s friend’s attorney recently claimed that investigators failed to review key surveillance footage and conducted improper private meetings with hotel staff. The defense has argued these actions undermine the credibility of the investigation.

Payne, best known as a former member of One Direction, was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by his family, girlfriend Kate Cassidy and bandmates.

As the investigation unfolds, the court will decide whether to proceed with further prosecution against the suspects or drop the charges for lack of evidence.