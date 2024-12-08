Michael C. Hall’s Princess Goes Releases New Single “Floating” to Raise Money for BeLoved Asheville

Home News Lauren Rettig December 8th, 2024 - 2:32 PM

It was only last year when Princess Goes – the band led by the charismatic showmanship and signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) – shared their second full-length album Come of Age, via SO In De Goot Recordings. In September 2024, the band shared the deluxe version of Come of Age featuring five alternative versions of songs from the album recorded during the Echo Mountain Sessions. The band recalls:

“In the late spring of ‘24 we left our routines and the comfort of our own recording studio in downtown NYC and flew to Asheville, North Carolina to record at a studio called Echo Mountain (which, by the way, is in an old church). Since one of us currently lives in Asheville it made sense to switch it up and work down there. We really loved our stay in beautiful Asheville and hopefully it showed in the music we made at Echo Mountain.”

Unfortunately, just weeks after the release of the deluxe version, Hurricane Helene devastated the town of Asheville, NC and surrounding communities in the mountains of North Carolina. Months later, Asheville is still in crisis. The band stated that “With all the destruction and loss that occurred in and around Asheville during the hurricane, we felt compelled to do what we could to pitch in and help the communities that were affected.”

The band has released a visualizer for “Floating” from the Echo Mountain Sessions in conjunction with charity fundraising for BeLoved Asheville. Check out the visualizer below:



The visualizer was directed/conceived by drummer Andy Yanowitz and features Michael C. Hall moving slowly to the lyrics “I wanna hold you whole / I wanna hold you up in place / I wanna close my eyes soon to see your face,” with delayed effects adding to the pattern in which he is moving. The band says, “The trippy video for “Floating” adds a visualizer-like effect to Mike’s movements, and it perfectly meshes with the dreamy, melancholic lyrics of the song. Every time I watch it I see something new and unexpected in the smokey hallucinations.”

Find the donation link for BeLoved Asheville here. Stream Come of Age here, and purchase here. All proceeds from “Floating” will be donated to BeLoved Asheville.