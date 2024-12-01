Wicked Movie Score Announced For December 2024 Release

Home News Lauren Rettig December 1st, 2024 - 6:04 PM

From GRAMMY and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz and GRAMMY and Oscar nominee John Powell, Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score will be available to stream across all digital platforms and vinyl for purchase on December 6 via Universal Studios / Republic Records / Verve Records.

Schwartz and Powell have built a magical sonic soundscape for the film’s original motion picture score. From their “Arrival at Shiz University” to “All Around Defying Gravity,” the characters’ journey through Oz is captured by this timeless film score. Full track listing is below.

Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score showcases the musical experience from Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event Wicked. Based on one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on stage for the past two decades, the spectacular, generation-defining film adaptation of Wicked is destined to be the most talked-about film of the holiday season, with sing-along events occurring in select theaters in time for Christmas.

The original motion picture score is a companion to Wicked: The Soundtrack, out now. With music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: The Soundtrack includes songs performed by Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Galinda. Listen to Wicked: The Soundtrack here.

Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (known for Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score tracklist:

Side A

Arrival at Shiz University Our Heroes Meet Nessarose Meet the Faculty Elphaba’s Power How to Loathe Your Roommate History Lesson

Side B

Levitate the Coin All Around Something Bad Prince Fiyero of Winkie Country The Book Place Elphaba at Ozdust Sharing Secrets Look at You Replacement Teacher

Side C

Cub Rescue Forest Feelings Ozian Invitation Galinda Becomes Glinda Train to Emerald City Hall of Grandiosity A Wizard’s Plan

Side D