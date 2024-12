The farewell show took place at Toronto’s History venue, where devoted fans gathered for an emotional send-off. The band delivered a sprawling 29-song setlist, capped with a nine-song encore, showcasing tracks from their 2006 debut EP A Lesson in Crime to their 2018 album TPC. Fans were treated to classics like “Cheer It On,” “Citizens of Tomorrow” and “Nature of the Experiment.”

Reflecting on their journey in January, the band wrote, “This band has meant so much to us for so many years, but all magical things must come to an end. Tokyo Police Club will always stand for the connection we have shared ever since we were teenagers, and it’s brought so many amazing people and moments into our lives.”

The band also claimed that they “have a few more things up our sleeve before we go.” They added, “Thank you from the bottom of our collective heart for the unbelievable support and inspiration over the years — you will always be a part of the TPC family. See you in the funny pages!”

Below you can watch footage captured by fans: