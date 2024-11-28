The Men Announce New Album Buyer Beware For February 2025 Release, Share New Song & Video “Pony”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 28th, 2024 - 2:49 PM

According to stereogum.com, today, the Men have announced that their next LP, Buyer Beware, will be released at the end of February 2025, through Fuzz Club. Also, the band has shared the album’s emphatic opening track, “Pony,” Musically, the song charges ahead with significant horsepower by capturing the Men’s sheer force and unbound energy. Plus there is a bit of pop on “Pony” despite the gritty live-to-tape aesthetic.

As for the music, each 80s retro scene shows multiple figures that represent the “Pony,” while the band smack the background with soul-shattering rock and punk music. While talking about the tune, band member Mark Perro says: ”This one picked up the name Pony cuz it felt a little sugary and sweet. It was one of those things that just came out when we talked about the song and it stuck. I’m really happy with the fuzz tones we got on here, and the harmony vocals from Nick [Chiericozzi] and Jess [Poplawski] take this to another level. Lyrically, it’s about that transitional moment, when the jig is up.”

Buyer Beware Tracklist