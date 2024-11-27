Kim Dotcom From Megaupload Suffers Stroke

Home News Charlotte Huot November 27th, 2024 - 4:51 PM

Kim Dotcom, an internet entrepreneur and founder of the file-sharing site Megaupload, has suffered a serious stroke, according to a statement posted on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

“I have the best health professionals helping me to make a recovery. I will be back as soon as I can. Please be patient and pray for my family and I,” the post read.

Dotcom, 50, has been fighting extradition from New Zealand to the United States for over a decade, where he faces charges of copyright infringement, money laundering, and racketeering.

Dotcom’s U.S.-based lawyer, Ira Rothken, confirmed the statement’s accuracy but declined to offer additional details or clarify whether Dotcom personally wrote the post. His New Zealand lawyer, Ron Mansfield, told the New Zealand Herald that Dotcom suffered the stroke on November 7 and is expected to remain hospitalized for an extended period. His long-term prognosis remains uncertain.

This health crisis comes at a critical moment in Dotcom’s legal battle. In August, New Zealand’s Justice Minister, Paul Goldsmith, ordered Dotcom’s extradition to the United States, a decision that marked the culmination of a 12-year legal saga. However, Dotcom quickly announced his intention to challenge the ruling through a judicial review.

The extradition case dates back to 2012 when Dotcom and other Megaupload executives were arrested during a high-profile raid on his Auckland mansion, initiated by the FBI. U.S. prosecutors allege that Megaupload, launched in 2005, generated $175 million by facilitating the illegal downloading of music, movies, and TV shows. The Department of Justice has described the case as the largest criminal copyright case in U.S. history.

Dotcom has consistently maintained his innocence, arguing that Megaupload was merely a platform and that users were responsible for any copyright violations. His legal team has also accused U.S. authorities of conducting an unjust investigation.

Dotcom’s health setback may now further complicate the lengthy legal process, raising questions about whether he will be able to continue his fight or if his medical condition will impact the extradition timeline.