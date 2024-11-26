Liam Gallagher Responds To Glen Matlock’s Comment Calling Oasis “Boring”: “Fuck Him Sid Was The Pistols”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 26th, 2024 - 4:06 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, during an interview with nme.com earlier this week, Sex Pistols bassist and songwriter Glen Matlock commented on John Lydon’s pro-Trump views, an upcoming Blondie album, the possibility of a new Sex Pistols album with Frank Carter singing and more.

The artist commented on his replacement in the Sex Pistols back in the day when the late Sid Vicious became a cultural icon: “Sid played bass on one track. It’s a bit galling, to be honest. I knew Sid and we were neighbors. We hung out a bit together and he was a like able nitwit.”

On another note, Matlock shared his thoughts on Oasis, where he called the band’s live show “boring,” which led to the headline “Glen Matlock on being asked to play bass for ‘boring’ Oasis.” “If you’re a fan, it’s understandable. They’ve got lots of fans. I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. With Quo, to hear one song once was enough. It’s a bit like that with Oasis to hear one song once is enough. I just find them kind of samey.” said Matlock.

The bassist adds: “I know the guys. Nice blokes. I’ve gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me. I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live. I’d never go to see ‘em. ”

In response to Matlock’s comments, Liam Gallagher went on social media with the following statement: “FUCK HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS.”