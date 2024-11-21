Annalynn Vocalist Nathaphon Jutathaveewan Admits To Faking Cancer Diagnosis For Money

Home News Lily Meline November 21st, 2024 - 9:30 PM

Earlier this year, in July, fans of the Thai metal band Annalynn were deeply saddened upon learning that the band’s lead vocalist, Nathaphon “Bon” Jutathaveewan, had been diagnosed with a quickly-developing form of stomach cancer. Along with the announcement, Jutathaveewan published a GoFundMe page, as Thailand doesn’t provide its citizens with the insurance required for proper treatment. In addition to the GoFundMe page, the band’s merch store began selling lines of t-shirts whose profits would benefit the cause. Naturally, fans were eager to support Jutathaveewan in his intense struggles, donating what they could for the sake of paying off his medical bills.

Here’s the kicker, though: Nathaphon Jutathaveewan doesn’t have stomach cancer. The only reason he told his fans that he did was so he could mine their sympathy for monetary donations that could help pay off debts from loan sharks and other shady ventures. This information was provided in a statement by Jutathaveewan himself (as reported by Metal Injection), and although it’s unclear as of now what prompted him to reveal such an ugly truth, be it guilt or pressure from someone in the know, it was the point of no return for his career. From then on, any goodwill he had with Annalynn’s community immediately vanished.

Shortly after Jutathaveewan’s statement was released, the other members of Annalynn released their own statement on Instagram, announcing they would, from this moment on, cut all ties with their lead singer. They also promise that anyone who donated to the GoFundMe or otherwise helped fund Jutathaveewan under false pretenses would be refunded upon request.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNALYNN (@annalynnband)

The future of the band is now fairly uncertain, as the remaining members will have to find a new lead singer, as well as pay off the refunds forced upon them because of Jutathaveewan’s immoral actions. Hopefully, fans will be able to enjoy future releases, though no one will be blamed if the situation leaves a pit in their stomach. Sorry, too soon?