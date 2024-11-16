Dashboard Confessional & Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia November 16th, 2024 - 7:08 PM

Dashboard Confessional performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional has announced the dates to their highly anticipated Summer Anthem 2025 Tour dates. This tour will take the two bands back to some iconic venues where both bands played some of their legendary shows. Such venues include Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Boston’s LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

In statement regarding the announcement of the tour, Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik gave his thoughts of the upcoming touring circuit:

“We are truly excited to bring our Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to all our friends,” says John Rzeznik. “We’re busy putting together our 15th studio album so we will have some great new songs and of course we’ll be playing all the songs you know and love. Every tour we do is about making new friends and reunite with everyone who’s been with us since day one. Thank you! In addition, we’ll be joined by Dashboard confessional. One of the last great American rock bands. It’s going to be a summer of loud music and good friends, and I can’t wait to get it going! It’s the 25th anniversary of our album ‘A Boy Named Goo’. Seems like yesterday. Where did the time go? Love you all and can’t wait to see you. Don’t forget to sing along!”

Summer Anthem 2025 Tour Dates:

12/04/24 – Cape Town, South Africa – Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

12/05/24 – Berea, South Africa – ICC Durban

12/07/24 – Pretoria, South Africa – Voortrekker Monument

12/14/24 – December 14, 2024 – Naples, FL – Live Fest 2024

02/20/25 – Bruce, Australia – AIS Arena

02/21/25 – Moore Park, Australia – Hordern Pavilion

02/30/25 – Broadmeadow, Australia – Newcastle Entertainment Centre

02/25/25 – South Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

02/27/25 – Hindmarsh, Australia – Aec Theatre

03/01/25 – North Wollongong, Australia – Yours & Owls Festival

03/02/25 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

04/27/25 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach

07/13/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre*

07/16/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

07/17/25 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

07/19/25 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

07/20/25 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*

07/22/25 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

07/23/25 – St Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

07/25/25 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

07/26/25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

07/27/25 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – Filene Center*

07/29/25 – Boston, MA – LeaderBank Pavilion*

07/30/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*

08/01/25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

08/02/25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

08/03/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center*

08/05/25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater*

08/06/25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

08/08/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

08/09/25 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*

08/10/25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

08/12/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

08/13/25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

08/15/25 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

08/16/25 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

08/18/25 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater*

08/19/25 – La Vista, NE – The Astro*

08/21/25 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park*

08/22/25 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre*

08/24/25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

08/26/25 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

08/28/25 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

08/29/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

08/31/25 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBD*

09/01/25 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBD*

09/04/25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre*

09/06/25 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

09/07/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre*

09/09/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

09/11/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre*

09/12/25 – Camdenton, MO – Ozark Amphitheater*

*with Dashboard Confessional

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin