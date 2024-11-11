Alien Ant Farm’s Dryden Mitchell Claims CKY’s Chad Ginsburg Punched Him In The Face Prior To Tour Removal, Ginsburg Says He Had “No Choice & Good Reason”

Home News Lauren Rettig November 11th, 2024 - 4:05 PM

CKY was kicked off their co-headlining tour with Alien Ant Farm the weekend of November 8, 2024, after the frontman of AAF Dryden Mitchell accused CKY’s Chad I Ginsburg of allegedly punching him in the face. Stereogum reports that Ginsburg has since responded to the ordeal, saying he had “no choice and good reason” in an Instagram post.

“UK CKY fans,” Ginsburg wrote on November 10. “Get your money back!! I had NO choice and GOOD reason for what happened. I will always defend myself. You know me much better than that! More info to come. Apologies to the fans.” The caption was complete with expressive hashtags such as “#onesidedbullshit,” “#twosidestoeverystory” and “#ifyouonlyknew.”

Mitchell said in his own Instagram statement on November 9 that Ginsburg “hasn’t figured out how to cohabitate with others after all these years,” detailing numerous alleged behavioral issues. Alien Ant Farm also announced on November 10 that UK alt-rock band InMe will fill in for CKY on the remaining tour dates November 16–24.

On November 11, Ginsburg took to his Instagram Stories to share some screenshots of alleged past bad behavior by Mitchell, including an incident from 2018 in which Mitchell was charged with battery after allegedly placing a male fan’s hand onto his genitals, and another statement about the alleged altercation.

“Nothing wrong with defending yourself from a bad guy. If you are attacked or feel truly threatened, have no fear and stop the threat however you can.

I had to protect myself. It was a split second reaction to a very angry guy muttering then yelling #*%! At me from 10ft away charging at ME, into my personal space! Coming at me. He was attacking me! I felt a physical threat and had I not tried to avoid the attack, I would have been assaulted, for fuck’s sake.

I could say so much more. But situation sucks for all!

I’d like to stop. Rather not get all into all. It’s no one’s biz. This is not news, as unfortunate as the situation is all together.

X.”