Weird Al and Will Forte Perform “Hot To Go!” by Chappell Roan at Thundergong! Benefit Show

Home News Sydney Cook November 10th, 2024 - 3:20 PM

Jason Sudeikis brought his annual charity concert, Thundergong!, back to life at Kansas City’s Uptown Theater this Saturday night. The concert raises funds for Steps of Faith, a foundation dedicated to providing prosthetic limbs to people with amputations. Sudeikis was joined by a lively lineup, including Weird Al Yankovic, Will Forte, Flavor Flav, and others. Yankovic and Forte got the crowd singing along to Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go!” complete with choreography.

Forte rocked down to Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” with the band Goose during another event in Los Angeles only last month. It appears like Forte and Yankovic have taken their act on the road with these appearances.

Throughout the night, Sudeikis kept things lively, performing Wings’ “Live and Let Die” and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” He was joined onstage by Flavor Flav to perform the classic song “Bring the Noise” by Public Enemy. Cristo Fernández, who co-stars with Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, performed a-Ha’s “Take on Me” and Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero.”

Watch Weird Al & Will Forte cover Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go!” below.