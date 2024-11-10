Maynard James Keenan Responds to Comments Saying He Should “Stick to Writing Songs”

Home News Sydney Cook November 10th, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Maynard James Keenan isn’t one to limit himself. Known for his work with three rock bands, he also runs a host of other creative and business ventures, from wine-making and jiu-jitsu to co-owning a record store that doubles as a coffee and ramen shop. Recently, during an appearance on Bert Kreischer’s Bertcast podcast, Keenan opened up about his diverse passions—and his response to those who think he should “stick to writing songs.”

Keenan, who recently relocated his business (formerly Puscifer the Store) to Cottonwood, Arizona, where it now operates as Queen B. Vinyl Café, understands this well. While roasting coffee and working alongside his wife at the shop, he received a dismissive comment online: “Stick to fucking writing songs, bro.”

Though the rocker didn’t say which social media platform this came from, he shared what he wanted to reply: “Here’s the thing buddy — I have written, recorded, released and performed more songs than you ever fucking will. In fact, from this day forward, I will be writing, recording, releasing and singing more songs than you ever fucking will, ever,” he said, though he admitted he kept this comeback to himself to avoid getting pulled into negativity.

Watch the full podcast episode below.