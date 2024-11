Hovvdy Releases Live at Julie’s EP and Announces North American Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Hovvdy has announced a new EP, Live From Julie’s, set to be released on November 22 through Arts & Crafts. This latest project offers fresh, reimagined versions of songs from their well-loved self-titled double album. As a preview, the band has shared “Bubba (Julie’s Version),” a softer, more intimate take on one of the album’s standout tracks, which Billboard called “a collection of hushed moments, winding down into an understated finale,” upon its initial release.

Speaking about this release, the Texas-based duo shared, “Sonically this is the most vulnerable we’ve ever been. When we make records, we’re always trying to craft this hyper-layered, expansive world; and as much as we love that approach, it’s easy to get lost in it. With Live at Julie’s we wanted to peel everything back— just sit down and play the songs together.”