Supergroup Consisting of Philip H. Anselmo, Derek Engemann, John Jarvis and Adam Jarvis Scour Announces Only Live Performance of 2024 This Friday

Home News Will Close October 31st, 2024 - 3:52 PM

Scour, the supergroup featuring heavyweights Philip H. Anselmo, Derek Engemann, John Jarvis, and Adam Jarvis, has announced its only live performance for 2024, set to take place this Friday. Fans of extreme metal are in for a treat as the band takes the stage at a yet-to-be-revealed venue, promising an unforgettable night of music.

Formed in 2015, Scour has gained a reputation for their powerful sound and eclectic influences, blending elements of black metal, death metal, and hardcore. With Anselmo, the legendary frontman of Pantera and Down, at the helm, the band’s lineup brings a wealth of experience and musical prowess. Their recent EP, “Black,” has been well-received, showcasing their raw energy and innovative approach.

The news comes almost two months after Pantera was listed as bands that would be featured alongside Metallica during their Spring and Summer tour next year.

The announcement has generated significant buzz within the metal community, with fans eagerly anticipating the chance to see the band perform live. This exclusive show will be a rare opportunity for attendees to experience Scour’s intense performance style, marked by ferocious riffs and Anselmo’s iconic vocal delivery.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, given the band’s dedicated following and the limited nature of this performance. As excitement builds for Friday’s event, Scour is set to deliver a night of blistering music that underscores their status as a formidable force in the metal scene. Fans are advised to stay tuned for more details regarding the venue and ticket availability.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Shulz