Lil Durk Arrested For Alleged Involvement With Murder-For-Hire Plot

Home News Lauren Rettig October 27th, 2024 - 3:28 PM

USA Today reports that rapper Lil Durk has been arrested by the United States Marshals Services for allegedly being involved with a murder-for-hire plot. Further details have yet to be released.

Pitchfork reports that Lil Durk’s arrest comes after federal prosecutors indicted five people allegedly associated with the rapper’s Only the Family (OTF) collective; Kavon London “Vonnie” Grant, DeAndre Dontrell “DeDe” Wilson, Keith “Flacka” Jones, David Brian “Browneyez” Lindsey and Asa “Boogie” Houston.

According to prosecutors, the men allegedly conspired to commit murder-for-hire, resulting in the death of Saviay’a Tilal “Lul Pab” Robinson, a cousin of rapper Quando Rondo.

Federal prosecutors claim that the alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy was a response to the November 2020 killing of King Von. In the indictment, prosecutors refer to King Von by his initials (“D.B.”) and call him “a high-ranking OTF member.”

A man named Timothy “Lul Timm” Leeks was charged with allegedly murdering King Von, and prosecutors claim he was “an associate” of Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, who is identified as “T.B.” in the indictment. The charges against Lul Timm were dropped last year.

The indictment identifies someone as “Co-Conspirator 1” who “made clear, in coded language, that Co-Conspirator 1 would pay a bounty or monetary reward, and/or make payment to anyone who took part in killing T.B. for his role in D.B.’s murder.”

The five co-defendants, according to federal prosecutors, allegedly traveled to Los Angeles to try and kill Quando Rondo, resulting in his cousin’s death in August 2022. Prosecutors allege that the men were expecting “money and lucrative music opportunities with OTF.”

Lil Durk’s arrest comes almost a year after the rapper faced a lawsuit for allegedly granting song rights to two different companies. Representatives for Lil Durk did not immediately respond to requests for comment in regards to his arrest.