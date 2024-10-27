mxdwn Music

Larkin Poe Shares New Personal Song “Mockingbird”

October 27th, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Larkin Poe, the Grammy Award-winning duo of multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, originally from Georgia and now based in Nashville, have released their latest single, “Mockingbird,” through their own label, Tricki-Woo Records. The song, along with its official music video, is available now on YouTube. This reflective track opens their highly anticipated album, Bloom, set to release on Friday, January 24, 2025, with pre-orders now open.
Rebecca Lovell says, “‘Mockingbird’ is a tender reflection on the perpetual journey of becoming. When all tallied up, the countless missteps we inevitably take along the way can feel disheartening — but looking too long in the rearview can be harmful to one’s future. Choosing to find the hidden meaning in the many pitstops and messy detours that life sometimes demands has felt like a very important perspective shift.”

Following their Grammy-winning 2023 album Blood Harmony, Bloom was first introduced last month after Larkin Poe’s “Duo/Group of the Year” win at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards. The album features powerful new tracks like the rich, blues-infused “If God Is A Woman,” accompanied by an official music video on YouTube. The genre-blending lead single, “Bluephoria,” was released over the summer, with Rebecca describing it as “a rock ’n’ roll rumination on the duality of the human experience, where suffering and joy intertwine to create meaning.”

Bloom Tracklist

1. Mockingbird

2. Easy Love Part 1

3. Little Bit

4. Bluephoria

5. Easy Love Part 2

6. Nowhere Fast

7. If God Is A Woman

8. Pearls

9. Fool Outta Me

10. You Are The River

11. Bloom Again

Listen to Larkin Poe’s newest song “Mockingbird” below.

Comments
