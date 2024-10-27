Larkin Poe Shares New Personal Song “Mockingbird”

Larkin Poe , the Grammy Award-winning duo of multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, originally from Georgia and now based in Nashville, have released their latest single, “Mockingbird,” through their own label, Tricki-Woo Records. The song, along with its official music video, is available now on YouTube. This reflective track opens their highly anticipated album, Bloom, set to release on Friday, January 24, 2025, with pre-orders now open

Rebecca Lovell says, “‘Mockingbird’ is a tender reflection on the perpetual journey of becoming. When all tallied up, the countless missteps we inevitably take along the way can feel disheartening — but looking too long in the rearview can be harmful to one’s future. Choosing to find the hidden meaning in the many pitstops and messy detours that life sometimes demands has felt like a very important perspective shift.”