Album Review: Kat Von D – My Side of the Mountain

Paul Chaparro October 25th, 2024 - 4:01 PM

My Side of the Mountain is a gothic climb where every note is steeped in shadow.

When Kat Von D isn’t dominating the makeup industry or displaying her impressive tattoo artistry, she’s crafting atmospheric, 80s-inspired horror synth-pop that’s irresistibly dark and addictive. Her music evokes a blend of goth, synthwave, and post-punk, making it perfect for the Halloween season or anyone drawn to a spooky, cinematic vibe. Her unique sound, sometimes called “disco goth,” draws on influences from iconic 80s electronic music, with synth-heavy arrangements, pulsing beats, and haunting vocals. With her music often focusing on themes of love, vulnerability, and existential reflection, Kat Von D has crafted a niche that appeals to both the hopeless romantic and the gothic soul. Her synth-pop melodies shimmer with nostalgia, yet they also carry an edge that feels modern and raw, inviting listeners into a world where the beautiful and the macabre coexist seamlessly​

September 20th, 2024 marked Kat Von D’s latest release My Side of the Mountain, where the glimmering synths and the dark edgy lyrics came to life. The record showcases her distinct blend of “disco goth” music, which draws heavy influence from synthwave, new wave, post-punk, and 80s electronic sounds. The album is deeply personal, exploring themes of self-reflection, sobriety, and finding inner peace. Kat describes it as a “love letter” to outsiders, addressing struggles with darkness, love, and loneliness while confronting uncomfortable realities. Musically, the album merges vibrant, retro synth-driven instrumentals with her darker, introspective vocals. Standout tracks include “Vampire Love,” which embodies her sensual, moody style, and “Set Myself on Fire,” featuring Ferras. Another collaboration includes Alissa White-Gluz on the industrial-tinged track “I Am a Machine.” The album balances haunting and upbeat elements, often evoking a melancholy yet bold aesthetic.

The opening track “Dead” from Kat Von D’s latest album My Side of the Mountain sets the tone for the rest of the project with its brooding, dark energy and synth-driven beats. The song immediately immerses listeners into Kat’s gothic, 80s-inspired soundscape, mixing haunting melodies with introspective, vulnerable lyrics. The deep, resonant synths, paired with her melancholic vocals, create a chilling yet captivating atmosphere that embodies the album’s exploration of love, loss, and self-reclamation. “I’m falling like a page From the vows we made The promises, they fade Let the kingdom cry”.

“Running Away,” a standout track from My Side of the Mountain, exemplifies Kat Von D’s mastery of blending emotional depth with dark, atmospheric sounds. The song captures the essence of escape, both literal and emotional, offering a haunting yet cathartic experience. Driven by lush synths and brooding beats, it pulses with a sense of urgency, reflecting the desire to flee from pain and confrontation.

What makes My Side of the Mountain a highlight is its ability to balance melancholy with empowerment. As Kat Von D sings of wanting to distance herself from inner demons, the music swells, creating an immersive, cinematic experience that resonates deeply with listeners. The 80s synthwave influences are clear, with layers of textured electronic sounds that make the track feel like it could belong on the soundtrack of a dark, retro sci-fi film.