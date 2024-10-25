Album Review: Jason Charles Miller – Knives In The Dark

Home News Nicole Sacks October 25th, 2024 - 3:51 PM

Jason Charles Miller, a former member of Godhead along with other tremendous amounts of accomplishments under his belt, has come out with a new album titled Knives In The Dark. In this album, Miller throws it back to classic rock/country bringing this genre of music back to the 70s.

Starting with an electrifying sound, “I Need a Rescue feat. Ellis Hall” has shredding vocal scratches, a constant configuration of guitar riffs, and solos itching to be performed live. This is a vibrant start to this album and sets the tone while Miller is screaming out that he needs a rescue.

In the best way possible it is hard to focus on the lyrics of “Knives In The Dark” because of how impressive the production is. Each instrument blends together seamlessly and has the energy to heighten all senses as the beats flow through your bloodstream.

Leaning more country than rock “Digging in the Dust” sways and reaches with classic country tones. The message in this song is trying to fix or change something that can not be changed in others and yourself. “There’s a lonely rain that falls over me now / Trying to stop from drowning while I’m tied to a stone.” This song has a great use of lyrical dissonance as its rhythm and sound are upbeat contrasting well with the lyrics.

“The Enemy” starts with more isolated vocals, slowly building up adding more instrumentation and harmonies. The enemy is portrayed as someone who has lost Miller’s trust as he takes us through his journey of figuring out “Now I finally see, you’re the enemy.”

Closing out the album is “One Step Away.” Miller shows off his vocal ability as he stretches out each line he sings. This song is a great close to the album as Miller gives his all in this performance, and it could be used to close out a concert exuding copious amounts of energy.

Knives In The Dark is a great album that shows Jason Charles Miller’s versatility, which he has cultivated throughout his career. A very notable part of this album is the guitar solos, which will surprise you every time. There are ups and downs as he takes us through emotional journeys and classic rock ballads.