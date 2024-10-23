Matthew Sweet Cancels Remaining Tour Dates After Suffering Stroke, GoFundMe Fundraiser Launched For Medical Bill Assistance

Home News Sydney Cook October 23rd, 2024 - 4:15 PM

Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet, known for his 1990s alt-rock hits like “Girlfriend” and “I’ve Been Waiting,” has experienced a serious stroke that his manager describes as incapacitating, preventing him from performing for the foreseeable future.

The stroke occurred earlier this month while Sweet was touring in Toronto. His management company, Russell Carter Artist Management, shared the news on a GoFundMe page this week.

Sweet performed in Toronto on October 13 alongside the ’90s band Hanson, who have joined him for select dates on his national acoustic tour. The tour was originally set to run through November 16.

Catherine Lyons, Sweet’s representative, says in a statement, “Matthew Sweet, our longtime inspiration and dear friend, suffered a debilitating stroke this past week in Toronto while in the early days of a national tour. He has been unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery.”

Lyons stated that the medical team in Toronto played a crucial role in saving Sweet’s life. She explained that Sweet needed to be flown back to the United States “on an ambulance transport plane with medical staff on board, to a specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks. He will then require months of treatment and rehabilitation that we hope will lead to a full recovery. Needless to say, the costs for all of this treatment will be overwhelming. We anticipate a total close to a quarter of a million dollars” Lyons said.

According to Sweet’s representative on the GoFundMe page, without insurance or income from touring, the singer is facing significant financial challenges.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund had raised $216,705, with contributions from notable figures like Judd Apatow, John Mayer, R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, Ken Jennings and Jon Cryer.

Sweet rose to fame in Athens, Georgia in the 1980s. In the early 2000s, he collaborated with Bangles frontwoman Susanna Hoffs on a series of cover songs. His 15th and latest album, Catspaw, was released in 2021. Sweet’s music has appeared in films and TV shows like Austin Powers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Simpsons and served as a lead consultant for Tim Burton’s 2014 film Big Eyes.