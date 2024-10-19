X-Cops Announce Winter 2025 U.S. tour Dates With Belushi Speedball & U.S. Bastards

Home News Cristian Garcia October 19th, 2024 - 9:54 PM

Crossover thrash band X-Cops has announced their upcoming Winter 2025 tour following the release of their recent EP XCAB. With support from Belushi Speedball and U.S. Bastards, this tour is set to be a riotous display of controlled chaos, guaranteed to leave you battered and begging for more. Dates begin January 8th in Richmond, VA, and run through January 25th in New York, NY. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 AM Local Time this Friday.

Following the announcement the band wrote a statement on Instagram about the upcoming tour:

“Pull over mother*uckers, because X-COPS are hitting the road and we’re locked, loaded and ready to rock! Dates start in January and we’re bringing along the delinquents in [Belushi Speed Ball] and [U.S. Bastards]– expect a night of heavy metal anthems, scathing satire and a relentless barrage of raw, in-your-face energy. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 18 at 10am local time – make sure to grab yours or we’re coming with the ‘cuffs.’ “

X-Cops Winter 2025 Tour Dates:

1/8 — Richmond, Va – Richmond Music Hall

1/9 — Huntington, WV – The Loud

1/10 — Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

1/11 — Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

1/12 — St. Louis, MO – Pop’s

1/14 — Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live

1/15 — San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

1/16 — Dallas, TX – Sundown at Granada

1/17 — Memphis, TN – Growlers

1/18 — Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

1/20 — Greenville, SC – Radio Room

1/21 — Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

1/22 — Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

1/23 — Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

1/24 — Boston, MA – Sonia

1/25 — New York, NY – TV Eye