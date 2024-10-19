Tom Petty’s Estate Shares Previously Unreleased Single “Never Be You”

Home News Cristian Garcia October 19th, 2024 - 9:46 PM

The Tom Petty Estate opens their archives to share previously unreleased music and never-before-seen, newly remastered, film from the era 1982 to 1983. The unearthed material includes an expansive deluxe edition of the groundbreaking, but often overlooked, album from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Long After Dark, out now via Geffen/UMe. Long After Dark features an edgy collection of rock ballads and guitar anthems backed by the unmistakable sound of The Heartbreakers with the new addition of Howie Epstein on bass and backing vocals. A notable archival discovery is Petty’s haunting version of “Never Be You”—which was a #1 country hit for Rosanne Cash and was co-written by fellow Heartbreaker Benmont Tench.

A heartfelt song, “Never Be You” features a soft, melodic sound, blending rock and pop elements with emotionally rich lyrics. The song is about yearning and the lingering pain of lost love. It conveys a deep sense of longing as the singer reflects on a past relationship, realizing that no matter how much they try to move on, no one else can replace the person they lost.

Musically, the track has a mellow tempo with smooth guitar work and gentle percussion that complements the melancholic yet hopeful tone of the lyrics. Petty’s distinctive voice gives the song a sense of sincerity, as he delivers lines that speak to the universal experience of holding onto memories of someone special, even when trying to let go. The combination of vulnerability and resilience makes “Never Be You” a memorable track within his catalog.

