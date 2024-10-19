RIP: Inger Lorre of Nymphs Dead at 61

Home News Lily Meline October 19th, 2024 - 8:52 AM

After sixty-one years dedicated to lively self-expression and thirty-nine years spent delivering uniquely powerful music, former Nymphs lead singer and New Jersey native Inger Lorre has, devastatingly, passed away due to complications with cancer.

Her life in the music industry wasn’t always easy, yet it seemed like she had recently found a comfortable spot where she would no longer feel controlled. After Nymphs was disbanded, she released two solo albums: Transcendental Medication in 1999 and Gloryland from just last year in 2023. Gloryland’s distributor, Kitten Robot Records, were the ones to break the news of her passing on Facebook yesterday.

We are saddened to say goodbye to our beloved friend and artist Inger Lorre. Inger, born Lori Anne Wening, passed on… Posted by Kitten Robot Records on Friday, October 18, 2024

When speaking on Gloryland, Lorre explained that, “It’s taken on a life of its own. And now that makes me tear up, because I thought I was completely forgotten, just a has-been train wreck, drug-addled loser that the industry had spit out. This has given me a whole new reason to live. I’ve always had a plan, and I don’t have one now. I guess that’s the new plan. Just whatever life throws up. All opportunities are open, and we’ll take all the opportunities.”

With as hard as her life was at times, it’s a small comfort to know that at least she passed with peace of mind. She once sang, “All I want is a sweet release,” so hopefully her wish was granted.