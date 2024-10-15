mxdwn Premiere: Katrina Ford Shares Soulful New Single “World On A Wire”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 15th, 2024 - 10:00 AM

Katrina Ford of Celebration and Mt. Royal has returned with a new single entitled “World On A Wire.” The song follows previously released tracks “Dundalk Dungeon” and “Cry Wolf” which serve as the first previews of Ford’s debut solo album. Ford’s forthcoming record H.E.A.R.T. will arrive on November 1.

Speaking on the process behind crafting the album, Ford offered, “When locked in and locked down along with the whole world, I became fascinated with portals, windows and thresholds. Always wistfully looking out, seeing beauty in the wind rustling the trees and the clouds clocking despite the unfolding global tragedies. In the physical world there was a heightened awareness of entry and exits. Contrastingly my inner world became more smeared. The thin veils of meditation, astral travel and dreams mixed with waking life. I’d be working on a song one night and later that week I’d finish writing a melody in an out of body journey or in my sleep.”

“World On A Wire” is fearlessly individual with experimental electronic flourishes framing Ford’s melodic singing voice. The steady acoustics and palpable percussion blend together with the soaring vocals to create a catchy, soulful track that will leave fans and critics alike wanting more. Lyrically, the album as a whole touches upon the theme of physical, emotional and mental boundaries, exploring one’s own hopes, sense of self-awareness and introspection.

H.E.A.R.T. Tracklist

1. Dundalk Dungeon

2. Cry Wolf

3. Ready Or Not

4. Tinder Nest

5. No Canyon

6. World On A Wire

7. Killing It

8. Horses

9. Eagle And Dove

10. Adonai