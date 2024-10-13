White Denim Shares Music Video For “Second Dimension” And Announces New Album “12” for December 2024 Release

Home News Sydney Cook October 13th, 2024 - 7:05 PM

White Denim, one of the most dynamic rock bands to come out of the past two decades, has begun an exciting new chapter with their twelfth studio album, appropriately titled “12,” which is set to be released by Bella Union on December 6, 2024. With their hyperkinetic post-punk hits, the band burst out of Austin, Texas in ’08. James Petralli dutifully kept up with the band’s numerous lineup changes and blend of Southern rock, jazz, and soul, always maintaining an authentic feel. The new album ventures boldly into the world of ’70s garage rock.

Petralli explains, “The music for ‘Second Dimension’ was composed by Michael Hunter. He is a wonderful creative musician and I feel extremely lucky to get to work with him. When I write for others I try to sort of create a portrait of them with the lyrics – or at the very least capture an aspect of who they are to me in my side of the work.” Michael is often quiet and I see him as a very thoughtful, reflective, and considerate person. I ultimately meant to honor him with this production…and of course encourage all of us to read more poetry and philosophy.”

Inspired stylistically by Joe Jackson, Doug Sahm, Jonathan Richman, and Nick Lowe, “12” is the exhilarating result of Petralli stepping outside of his low-tech comfort zone and capturing a difficult and sometimes chaotic time for his family. Like many other musicians, Petralli had to completely reevaluate his creative process and home life as a result of the pandemic. He was back in Austin taking care of her father, who had died in the spring of 2021, along with his partner Elaine. He moved to Los Angeles and began homeschooling his children, squeezing in writing time whenever he could. The new album is a direct reaction to some of these “turbulent times,” seen through Petralli’s worldview and featuring upbeat, yacht rock-style melodies.

Petralli was able to work as a “stunt vocalist” on the Amazon miniseries Daisy Jones and the Six while he lived in Los Angeles. While there, he observed the producers at the renowned Sound City studio pillaging digital technology. Petralli is now in charge of all facets of the current digital production of his music as a result of this experience. He declares with pride, This is the first White Denim record where I’ve engineered and been the main producer. I’ve touched every sound that’s on there.”

“12”

Light On Ecolining Flash Bare Ass Cat City #2 Look Good Second Dimension I Still Exist Your Future As Go Swinging Door We Can Move Along Hand Out Giving Precious Child

