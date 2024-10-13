Shredders Surprise Release New EP Close Cuts

Home News Juliet Paiz October 13th, 2024 - 11:24 PM

Shredders, the hip-hop group has surprised their fans with the release of their new EP Close Cuts. The group, made up of members from Doomtree, delivered fans sharp lyricism and energetic beats. The EP consists of four new releases and is truly an adrenaline-fueled experience. There are great flows from P.O.S and Sims and electrifying beats by Lazerbreak and Paper Tiger. The tracks go through topics of hustle and perseverance while also balancing the intensity of the songs through their own style.

The cover art perfectly represents the music’s power. It is bold yet minimalistic. There is a sense of rebellion in the cover art, enhanced by the dark tones, burning flames, and sharp contrasts. The lyrics themself reflect resilience and authenticity. Although the EP is upbeat, the lyrics bring out a certain feeling of vulnerability and honesty. Close Cuts is a wonderful addition to their discography as they continue to stay true to their roots in underground hop-hop.

This EP follows their 2019 album Great Hits which marked the groups debut. Great Hits showed us what Shredders’ is capable of and they carried that same energy into Close Cuts. However, Close Cuts takes a more experimental approach as they push their boundaries.

Close Cuts tracklist:

01 Shit Rules

02 Menace 2 Anxiety

03 Florida Mandem

04 Dead Meat