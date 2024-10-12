Mexico Metal Fest 2024 Postponed Due to “Unfavorable Circumstances”

Home News Lily Meline October 12th, 2024 - 11:29 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

October 12th was supposed to mark the beginning of the eighth annual Mexico Metal Fest, a beloved celebration of all things black metal. Many notable artists were set to perform, the location was perfect, and tickets were selling quite well. However, at the last minute, an issue arose with the event’s organizers that would have come into conflict with the efficiency of how the festival played out. The organizers haven’t expounded on what led to the postponement, other than that there were “unfavorable circumstances” that are “alien to the invited artists, as well as to the responsible organization from the making of the festival” (thank you to Loudwire for the translation).

However, for those who have already bought tickets, a one-day special event has been announced in its stead. Not all of the bands set to join will be in attendance, such as KK Priest, but several of the committed groups have agreed to join the event. If someone with a ticket decides they no longer want to attend, they are eligible for a full refund, but they can also attend the one-day event with no extra cost. This event, too, is set for October 12.

The artists performing at the special event are: Napalm Death, Kataklysm, Lucifer, Krisiun, Blood Red Throne, Strike Master and Phantom. The official event has been postponed for the foreseeable future.